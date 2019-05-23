Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son loses Jodhpur seat to Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat

By PTI

JODHPUR: In a setback to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot faced defeat in his maiden election from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by the BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a second consecutive time.

ALSO READ| We accept public mandate with utmost humility: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Shekhawat won the seat with a high margin of 2,74,440 votes. It had become a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot who tirelessly campaigned in the keenly watched constituency. Ashok Gehlot, who became the chief minister of Rajasthan for third time in December 2018, has himself represented the Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha elections 2019 results LIVE

Considered close to top leadership of BJP and backed by RSS, Gajendra Singh banked on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election campaign.

Shekhawat, who was made the Union minister of state for agriculture in September 2017, entered student politics and became the president of the student union of Jai Narayan Vyas University-Jodhpur in 1992 and also remained active in social works and youth awareness activities.