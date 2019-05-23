Lok Sabha elections 2019: This is people's victory, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Home Nation

Jagan thanked the people for blessing the YSRCP with their support and votes and said he would try to live up to the people's expectations.

Published: 23rd May 2019

YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: With YSR Congress Party heading for a landslide win to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh, party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday described it as people's victory.

"It is the victory of people of Andhra Pradesh," Jagan said in his post on Facebook as the trends showed the YSRCP leading in 150 seats in 175-member Assembly.

Jagan thanked the people for blessing the YSRCP with their support and votes and said he would try to live up to the people's expectations.

The YSRCP also appeared making a clean sweep in Lok Sabha polls as the party was leading in all 25 seats.

