Three persons, including two cops injured as miscreants open fire in Bihar court

By Express News Service

HAJIPUR: In a shootout in Hajipur civil court premises, three persons inclusion two policemen were shot at on Thursday.

The incident happened as the entire police machinery was involved in security arrangement in and around the counting centre here.

Some unidentified miscreants opened fire on a criminal named Manish Kumar when he was brought to the court by the cops. Manish is lodged in jail in connection with a gold loot case.

SP Vaishali MS Dhillon said that one of the criminals left his pistol on the spot while feeling, after being challenged by other cops.

He said a team of police has been pressed into investigation to nab the attackers.

"All the injured including Manish Kumar and 2 cops have been sent to PMCH for treatment", Dhillon said.