Home Nation

Will introspect, BJP getting another term is a tragedy: CPM

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) appeared set to win only in Alappuzha constituency and was trailing at the second spot in the other 19 seats in the state. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan ( EPS | B P Deepu)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPM in Kerala on Thursday said it will introspect over its rout in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting another term at the Centre was a "tragedy".

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) appeared set to win only in Alappuzha constituency and was trailing at the second spot in the other 19 seats in the state. 

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, state CPM Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said: "We accept this setback which was least expected. Our state committee will introspect on this reverse and if we have done anything wrong, we will correct it. 

"It's a tragedy that the BJP is going to get another term." Balakrishnan also lamented the reverses that the Congress had suffered nationally. 

"Our campaign was centered around the anti-BJP government and this turned out to be a blessing for the Congress here... Minority votes have gone to the Congress," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP CPM Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp