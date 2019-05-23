Will introspect, BJP getting another term is a tragedy: CPM

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPM in Kerala on Thursday said it will introspect over its rout in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting another term at the Centre was a "tragedy".



The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) appeared set to win only in Alappuzha constituency and was trailing at the second spot in the other 19 seats in the state.



Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, state CPM Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said: "We accept this setback which was least expected. Our state committee will introspect on this reverse and if we have done anything wrong, we will correct it.



"It's a tragedy that the BJP is going to get another term." Balakrishnan also lamented the reverses that the Congress had suffered nationally.



"Our campaign was centered around the anti-BJP government and this turned out to be a blessing for the Congress here... Minority votes have gone to the Congress," he said.