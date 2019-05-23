YSRCP legislators to meet on Saturday

AMARAVATI: The newly elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh will meet on Saturday to formally elect party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader, party leaders said.
The YSRCP appeared set to storm to power in the state with a landslide victory as the trends show it was leading in 150 seats in the 175-member Assembly.
YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy said the date of Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing in as the Chief Minister will be decided after a meeting of the YSRCP Legislature Party on Friday.
YSRCP was also heading for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls. It was leading in all 25 seats in the state.
In 2014, YSRCP had bagged 67 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats.
