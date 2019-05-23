Home Nation

YSRCP legislators to meet on Saturday

YSRCP was also heading for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls. It was leading in all 25 seats in the state.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: The newly elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh will meet on Saturday to formally elect party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader, party leaders said.

The YSRCP appeared set to storm to power in the state with a landslide victory as the trends show it was leading in 150 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy said the date of Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing in as the Chief Minister will be decided after a meeting of the YSRCP Legislature Party on Friday.

YSRCP was also heading for a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls. It was leading in all 25 seats in the state.

In 2014, YSRCP had bagged 67 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRCP Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress Party Jagan Mohan Reddy Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp