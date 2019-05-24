Bihar's self proclaimed 'chhote sarkar' escapes unhurt in a road mishap

Home Nation

Published: 24th May 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:36 PM

Bihar MLA Anant Singh. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Independent Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi, who was in the fray against JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Munger LS seat, escaped unhurt when a truck hit Singh's SUV late night on Thursday.

The accident took place near Barh on the Munger-Patna road when Singh along with his wife and security guards were returning from Munger counting centre after his wife was defeated by the JDU candidate.

A security guard of Singh-Krishna Yadav sustained a minor injury in the accident in which the SUV was also damaged.

Suspecting a conspiracy to eliminate him along with wife, Singh alleged the incident as a party conspiracy to eliminate him.

Neelam Devi later lodged an FIR with the NTPC police outpost in Barh areas alleging a plot to kill her husband by making it look like a road mishap.

Anant Singh is popular as ' chhote sarkar' because of his lavish style of living life with a penchant for horse riding and domesticating high quality milking cows. 

He is also fond of travelling in the latest SUV editions with colour black.

He was once considered close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and when he was jailed and denied the party ticket of JDU in the state assembly election, he deserted the party and won the assembly election as an independent from Mokama.

In 2019, Singh, however, managed a ticket from the Congress Party for his wife from Munger LS constituency.

