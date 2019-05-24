Home Nation

In his maiden Lok Sabha poll, Ravi Shankar Prasad defeats 'Shotgun' Sinha; wins Patna Sahib seat

Born in 1954 in Bihar, Prasad started his political innings as a student leader in 1970s organising protests against the then Indira Gandhi government.

Published: 24th May 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad receives the winning certificate following his victory in Bihar's Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha elections on 23 May 2019.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad receives the winning certificate following his victory in Bihar's Patna Sahib in the Lok Sabha elections on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fighting a high-stakes battle, BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad has emerged victorious in his first Lok Sabha election, defeating his colleague-turned opponent Shatrughan Sinha by more than 2.84 lakh votes.

A four-time Rajya Sabha MP, Prasad wrested the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar from Sinha, a rebel BJP leader who is also known as 'shotgun'.

Prasad garnered 6.07 lakh votes while Sinha, a former Bollywood star who joined Congress earlier this year, managed only 3.22 lakh votes.

The 65-year-old Prasad has held various ministerial portfolios, including that of Law and Justice, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.

When Modi swept to power in 2014, Prasad was first given the ministries of Telecom and Information Technology and Electronics.

Later, he was divested of the telecom portfolio.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Currently, he is a Rajya Sabha member and holds the portfolios of Law and Justice as well as Electronics.

He became a Rajya Sabha member for the first time in 2000 and since then, has been elected to the Upper House thrice.

Modi government's Digital India programme was implemented under Prasad's watch.

As IT minister, he has also driven several initiatives to galvanise electronics and mobile handset manufacturing in the country besides spearheading programmes for setting up BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) units in smaller towns and cities.

Prasad is also an ardent social media user and has over 3.2 million followers on Twitter.

READ HERE | Bihar's NDA allies may get prominent berths in Modi's next powerful cabinet

That said, he also took a firm stand against social media giants like Facebook and WhatsApp on issues of fake news, data privacy, and election integrity, and has led the charge on draft data protection legislation and tightening of social media rules.

In the past, Prasad has been in charge of key portfolios like Coal and Mines, Law and Justice, and Information and Broadcasting under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A noted lawyer and a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Prasad has fought many high-profile cases.

Born in 1954 in Bihar, Prasad started his political innings as a student leader in 1970s organising protests against the then Indira Gandhi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Shatrughan Sinha Lok sabha polls 2019 Patna Sahib Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp