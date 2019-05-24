Home Nation

India calls for SCO collaboration to tackle fake news

India called for multilateral cooperation in the mass media sector during the Second Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Mass Media Forum being held at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from May 23-26.

fake news

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has urged SCO member nations to have media collaborations for exchange of best practices and countering the problem of fake news.

A delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, comprising Additional Director General TVK Reddy and Assistant Director Ankur Lahoty, is representing India at the forum, which has been inaugurated by Kyrgyzstan President S Jeenbeko.

The president in his inaugural address highlighted the importance of mass media organisations of SCO countries in accomplishing the SCO objectives of mutual trust, friendly relations with neighbours and regional security in line with the "Shanghai Spirit".

The Indian delegation emphasised the need for media collaborations and exchange of best practices among the various mass media agencies, organisations and associations across the SCO partner states, an official release said.

The delegation suggested that media personnel exchange programmes may be undertaken along with joint international press conferences.

The idea of working together to counter the problem of fake news was also highlighted, the statement said. The forum aims to strengthen the exchange and cooperation in the field of mass media amongst SCO countries.

It offers a unique platform for active work through mass media to create an objective vision of the organisation and strengthen its positive image in the global information space.

Speaking at the forum, the Indian delegation highlighted the vital role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the development of the mass media landscape within the country.

The Indian delegation invited all the SCO member delegates to the golden jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India to be held in Goa in November 2019.

The SCO comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.

