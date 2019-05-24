Lok Sabha elections 2019: Out of 11 women candidates in Haryana, only 1 manages to win

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Of the 11 women candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, only BJP's Sunita Duggal could taste victory.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Duggal defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa (reserved) constituency.

Other women candidates like Kumari Selja (Ambala) and Shruti Choudhary (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) of the Congress, JJP's Swati Yadav (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) and Raj Bala Saini (Sonipat) of the Loktantra Suraksha Party could not manage to win.

In 53 years of its existence, Haryana has elected only five women parliamentarians. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, not even a single woman candidate could manage to win in the state, which is known for its skewed gender ratio. Chandravati, a former Janta Party leader, became the first ever woman MP from the state in 1977.

Selja, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the only woman to have been elected to the Lok Sabha thrice -- twice from Ambala and once from Sirsa.

Shruti Chaudhary, grand daughter of former chief minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal, was earlier elected as an MP from Bhiwani-Mahendargarh constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha election.

In 1999, the state sent two women MPs to the Lok Sabha -- BJP's Sudha Yadav from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Kailasho Saini of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from Kurukshetra.

This year, the BJP won all the 10 seats in the state. According to data made available by the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share in the 2019 polls was nearly 58.02 per cent as against Congress' 28.42 per cent.