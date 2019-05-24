Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Out of 11 women candidates in Haryana, only 1 manages to win

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Duggal defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa (reserved) constituency.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's Sunita Duggal. (photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Of the 11 women candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, only BJP's Sunita Duggal could taste victory.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Duggal defeated state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa (reserved) constituency.

Other women candidates like Kumari Selja (Ambala) and Shruti Choudhary (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) of the Congress, JJP's Swati Yadav (Bhiwani-Mahendergarh) and Raj Bala Saini (Sonipat) of the Loktantra Suraksha Party could not manage to win.

In 53 years of its existence, Haryana has elected only five women parliamentarians. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, not even a single woman candidate could manage to win in the state, which is known for its skewed gender ratio. Chandravati, a former Janta Party leader, became the first ever woman MP from the state in 1977.

Selja, a Rajya Sabha MP, is the only woman to have been elected to the Lok Sabha thrice -- twice from Ambala and once from Sirsa.

Shruti Chaudhary, grand daughter of former chief minister Chaudhary Bansi Lal, was earlier elected as an MP from Bhiwani-Mahendargarh constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha election.

In 1999, the state sent two women MPs to the Lok Sabha -- BJP's Sudha Yadav from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh and Kailasho Saini of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from Kurukshetra.

This year, the BJP won all the 10 seats in the state. According to data made available by the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share in the 2019 polls was nearly 58.02 per cent as against Congress' 28.42 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019 Ashok Tanwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp