Lok Sabha elections 2019: 'YS' family proves to be Chandrababu Naidu's nemesis yet again

It is probably unique that a chief minister faced defeat at the hands of a father and son on multiple occasions.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The 'YS' family yet again proved to be Nara Chandrababu Naidu's political nemesis.

Naidu holds the dubious distinction of being defeated by the father-son duo of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jaganmohan Reddy. First, it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy who trounced Naidu at the hustings twice.

Now, YSR's son YS Jaganmohan Reddy, leading the YSR Congress Party, dealt the final blow to Naidu's 40-year-old political career by beating him comprehensively in the just-concluded elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

It is probably unique that a chief minister faced defeat at the hands of a father and son on multiple occasions.

In 2004, in the then united Andhra Pradesh, Rajasekhara Reddy dislodged Naidu as the chief minister, bringing his record nine-year tenure to an end. In 2009, YSR retained power, preventing Naidu from returning to the hot seat.

For 10 years, Naidu had to be content being the Leader of Opposition. He also achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving Leader of Opposition.

Luck smiled on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president in the form of state bifurcation in 2014 and Naidu was catapulted to power again. Five years down the line, YSR's son ended the TDP chief's run at the helm.

Incidentally, Jagan achieved the unique distinction of becoming the chief minister, in the footsteps of his father, albeit in different geographies. Whether Naidu's son Lokesh will go on to achieve a similar feat is only a matter of conjecture.

