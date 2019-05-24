Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Out of sync with times, Left Front's numbers dwindle

While the election results have brought cheer to the saffron camp, the Left is seeing red with almost negligible presence across the country.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar (File | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the election results have brought cheer to the saffron camp, the Left is seeing red with almost negligible presence across the country.

The Left, which once held West Bengal and Tripura as its fortresses and held 53 Lok Sabha seats only 10 years ago, has been reduced to a mere five seats in the 2019 polls.

Even in Kerala, where it rules, the party managed only one victory. Their tally in 2014 came down from 53 to 10.

Surprisingly, the Left has done well in Tamil Nadu, where it is in an alliance with the Congress and DMK, which swept almost all the seats in the state. Political analysts say the Left’s unwillingness to change is leading to their successive defeats and erosion from the political spectrum.

“The Left is still living in the past. It needs to adapt and mould its campaign and ideology to suit current times. In an age where other parties are using innovative campaign techniques, the Left is stuck with traditional methods,” said Left historian Pradip Datta.

To their credit, the Left has tried to return to political relevance by supporting farmers.

“They must push for issues more aggressively and learn to compromise a little to yield better dividends, or the day won’t be far where they will not be present in India’s political scenario. They have ceded their fortress of Bengal to the BJP in just 10 years,” Datta added.

The Left’s only star candidate Kanhaiya Kumar came a distant second to BJP heavyweight Giriraj Singh in the Begusarai constituency of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp