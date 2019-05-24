NPF petition seeking disqualification of its seven MLAs is under Nagaland Assembly Speaker consideration

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu said Friday the petition submitted by opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) seeking disqualification of its seven Legislators for indulging in anti-party activities is under his consideration.

Consultations with legal luminaries are being held and a decision on the matter as per the existing precedence and law would be pronounced very soon, Yhoshu said on the sidelines of a function where he inaugurated Bar bridge at Mima village in Kohima district. NPF had on April 25 last filed the disqualification petition against its 7 MLAs.

NPF, which has 26 MLAs in the State Assembly, had served show cause notice to the MLAs for openly declaring support to NDPP leader Toheho Yepthomi, a consensus candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Alliance (PDA), on the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

They had allegedly rejected the collective decision of the party to support Congress candidate K L Chishi in the poll.

The rebel NPF MLAs included Kejong Chang, EE Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, CL John, BS Nganlang, N. Thongwang Konyak and Toyang Chang. The PDA nominee won the seat.