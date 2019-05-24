Home Nation

PM Modi's vision is Rashtra Dharma: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

The Malegaon blast-accused said that the massive mandate to the Prime Minister is a victory of his vision.

Published: 24th May 2019 07:55 PM

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who has won the Bhopal parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket, on Friday termed the massive mandate to her party in the Lok Sabha elections as "a victory of Rashtra dharma", which she said was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur, who defeated Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh by nearly 3 lakh votes, was addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

Crediting the stupendous rise of the BJP to Modi and party chief Amit Shah, she said: "This election has proved that the Prime Minister's vision is Rashtra Dharma. The massive mandate to the Prime Minister is a victory of his vision. It's a historic win. The mantra given by Modi has birthed a new consciousness in the people of the country."

According to Thakur, "Every citizen has contributed to this election, whether it is the Dalit, the poor or others, who have lived a life of exploitation for the past 70 years. Because Modi has made a difference to their lives.

She also promised to work for the development of Bhopal as a reponsible representative of the people.

TAGS
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur PM Modi vision Bhopal parliamentary seat Rashtra Dharma India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

