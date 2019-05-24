RJD's citadel of politics crumbled under its own predicted earthquake

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a twist of electoral fate, Tejashwi Yadav-RJD's leader of opposition in state assembly and son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, became the victim of what he has predicted to come earlier in politics of Bihar- the electoral earthquake.

And it came on May 23 and crumbled the citadel of RJD's politics. The outcomes of polls proved earth shattering to Tejashwi Yadav, who had predicted earthquake to opponents. He had warned the NDA that an 'earthquake' will come on May 23 and entire NDA's politics will get down in it.

But as a luck would have it, Tejashwi Yadav's poll prediction of earthquake-shattered down his own earth of electoral politics and his party RJD got out on zero.

Dr Misa Bharti, elder sister of Tejashwi Yadav, was single from his Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in a contest against BJP sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav from Patliputra LS seat for the second time. Unfortunately, she remained unsuccessful after 2014.

"It also came as a kind of electoral earthquake to her. What her brother predicted against the NDA fell down her and the party in a whole", Mangal Panday, BJP senior leader said.

The results, according to some experienced local poll analysts, have started the crumbling of the political citadel of RJD's caste based politics in Bihar.

What made Tejashwi Yadav lost the elections? Dr Archana Kumari, a political researcher on dynasty politics, said: "It was excess mocking on PM Narendra Modi and CM Bihar Nitish Kumar through various means and addressing Nitish Kumar as paltu chacha irritated the voters in mass. Both these leaders still are regarded as vikas purush and have done on development fronts worth naming".

Tejashwi Yadav became superseding in the alliance also and started having his final one-man like say in party affairs. Annoyed at this, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, had got annoyed during the election. He formed the Lalu Rabri Morcha and fielded two candidates of his choice against official candidates of RJD in Jehanabad and sheohar. As a result of this, RJD candidates lost the election on both these seats.TejPratap Yadav had alleged that his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav is misled by a caucus of wrong advisors.

"It also came as an earthquake to Tejashwi Yadav, who had predicted it for the NDA. Dusre ko bura soche to khud hota"(Thinking or prophesying bad to others fall on own)", remarked BJP MLA of Hajipur Awadhesh Singh. Chief of LJP parliamentary board Chirag Paswan also said on Thursday that he had advised Tejashwi Yadav many times to speak sensibly in politics at such inexperienced age in politics.

On Thursday, the residence of Rabri Devi wherein Tejashwi Yadav lives with other members of his family wore a deserted look. In the evening, Tejashwi Yadav bothered to congratulate PM Narendra Modi out of political decorum.