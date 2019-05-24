Home Nation

Six Muslim MPs win parliamentary seats from Uttar Pradesh

All these MPs have been elected from constituencies like Rampur, Moradabad, Ghazipur and Amroha that have a sizable Muslim population.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sambhal MP Shafiqur-Rehman Warq(L) and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari

Sambhal MP Shafiqur-Rehman Warq(L) and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In 2014, Uttar Pradesh did not have a single Muslim MP from the state but the scenario has changed this time and the state is sending six Muslims to the Lok Sabha. The Muslim MPs who have been elected include there each from the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The SP MPs are Mohd Azam Khan (Rampur), Shafiqur-Rehman Warq (Sambhal) and ST Hasan (Moradabad). The BSP Muslim MPs are Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur), Danish Ali (Amroha) and Fazlur Rehman (Saharanpur).

All these MPs have been elected from constituencies that have a sizable Muslim population. Prominent Muslim contestants who lost the elections include Salman Khurshid (Farukkhabad), Salim Shervani (Badaun), Zafar Ali Naqvi (Lakhimpur) and Qaiser Jahan (Sitapur). All of them had been fielded by the Congress.

