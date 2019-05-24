Union cabinet recommends dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, government sources said.

The Cabinet meeting came a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in which the NDA retained power with a massive mandate.

After the Cabinet's recommendation, President Ram Nath Kovind is now expected to dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.