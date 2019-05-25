With 7 seats in Arunachal Assembly, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) now making its mark on the national political map

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar, has started drawing a parallel line in politics beyond Bihar to come on the map of national politics. It has succeeded in making its presence felt strongly in Arunachal Pradesh by winning seven seats in Arunachal Pradesh’s assembly elections.

“With the seven seats won, the JD(U) has emerged the second largest party after the BJP just like it has become in NDA in Bihar during the recent general elections for 17th Lok Sabha”, Basishtha Narayan told the media, adding that party is becoming a pan-India party in electoral politics.

KC Tyagi, chief general secretary and spokesperson of JD (U) has made it clear before the general parliamentary elections that party will go alone beyond Bihar. On Saturday, a general meeting of elected party MLAs at Itanagar has been called to discuss the further course of politics in Arunachal Pradesh after getting the victory to its seven candidates.

Vinod Kumar Rai, JD (U) senior leader said that Nitish Kumar’s ideologies in politics are gaining reorganisation and acceptance across the country. “The victory in Arunachal Pradesh in assembly elections has substantiated it logically”, he said.

Those who have been elected on the ticket of JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh are Talem Taboh( Rumgung assembly seat), Dorjee Wangadi( Kalkatang-Rupa),Kanggong Taku(Mariyeange-Geku), Dongru Siongju(Bomdila), Techee Kaso( Itanagar) and Hayeeng Magfi( Chayenge-Tajo) Party in-charge for northeast Afaque Ahmad Khan shared with the media that elected legislatures of Arunachal Pradesh’s JD(U) will collectively decide the party’s further move whether to join the government with BJP or not.

Meanwhile, reliable inside sources of JD (U) said that party’s political ideologies of equality, development, secularism and pro-people performances are being put before the people of other states to consolidate and assume the status of a national party.

“CM Nitish Kumar, who is still regarded as one of the most performing CMs of India and called also as ‘Sushashan Babu’ for his the best performances in governance and transferring a state like Bihar into a state of developments with the massive availability of power and wide motorable roads with good law and order.

His qualities of being a statesman are the USPs of the party and getting promoted across the country”, a senior party leader Dr Ashok Chaudhary said, adding that victory of party’s candidates in Arunachal Pradesh’s state assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Bihar show the party’s leadership quality.