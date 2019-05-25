Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover five powerful IEDs planted by Naxals 

The IEDs, weighing 10 kg each and packed in cookers, were unearthed from a dirt track near a well between Uparchandeli and Khalichandeli villages.

Published: 25th May 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A major tragedy was averted when security forces recovered five powerful IEDs, planted by Naxals, in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said Saturday.

The IEDs, weighing 10 kg each and packed in cookers, were unearthed from a dirt track near a well between Uparchandeli and Khalichandeli villages under Keshkal police station when a joint team of security forces was carrying out a de-mining operation on Friday to detect explosives planted by ultras, a senior police official said.

Acting on specific inputs, the operation was carried out by District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police towards Uparchandeli and Khalichandeli area, located around 250 km away from here, he said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices were planted near the well to target security personnel when they look for water resources during patrolling in forests, the official said, adding that the explosives were later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh IED Blast Kondagaon CRPF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp