Clampdown in Kashmir after security forces kill ‘most wanted’ militant Zakir Musa

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Fearing massive protests over the killing of Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, Kashmir’s most wanted militant, the authorities suspended mobile internet service and closed all educational institutions in the Valley on Friday.

Curfew was also imposed in parts of Valley including downtown Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora in south Kashmir and Sopore and Baramulla in north Kashmir to maintain law and order.

Police and paramilitary personnel placed coils of concertina wires and armoured vehicles on the roads to restrict movement of people and enforce restrictions.

Musa was killed in an encounter on Thursday evening during a search operation by a joint team of police, CRPF and army in Batpora village of Dadsara in Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to police sources, he was holed up in the village and fired on the search party.

“The fire was returned by the troops and the intermittent exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued till early hours on Friday. In the ensuing gunfight, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa was killed,” a police official said.

Zakir, who hailed from Noorpora village of Tral, had joined militancy in 2013.