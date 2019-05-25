Home Nation

Clampdown in Kashmir after security forces kill ‘most wanted’ militant Zakir Musa

Zakir, who hailed from Noorpora village of Tral, had joined militancy in 2013.

Published: 25th May 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir in the aftermath of killing of Zakir Musa on Friday | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Fearing massive protests over the killing of Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, Kashmir’s most wanted militant, the authorities suspended mobile internet service and closed all educational institutions in the Valley on Friday. 

Curfew was also imposed in parts of Valley including downtown Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora in south Kashmir and Sopore and Baramulla in north Kashmir to maintain law and order.

Police and paramilitary personnel placed coils of concertina wires and armoured vehicles on the roads to restrict movement of people and enforce restrictions.

Musa was killed in an encounter on Thursday evening during a search operation by a joint team of police, CRPF and army in Batpora village of Dadsara in Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to police sources, he was holed up in the village and fired on the search party. 

“The fire was returned by the troops and the intermittent exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued till early hours on Friday. In the ensuing gunfight, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa was killed,” a police official said. 

Zakir, who hailed from Noorpora village of Tral, had joined militancy in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp