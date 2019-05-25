Home Nation

Half of Team Modi may be new

Union ministry to have pan-India flavour with representation from East and South; PMO preparing for a grand swearing-in ceremony, possibly on May 30; heads of G-20 states and Muslim nations invited.

Published: 25th May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 24 May 2019. The Prime Minister tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. (Photo | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 24 May 2019. The Prime Minister tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to create a robust party leadership for the next decade that is familiar with all aspects of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began consultations to pick his new council of ministers, so as to consolidate the stunning gains the BJP made in the Lok Sabha elections. 
According to sources, 50% of the ministers could be first-timers. Team Modi will have a pan-India flavour, with strong representation from the South and the East.

“Regional balance and creating a new pan-India leadership would be the yardstick for the selection of ministers. Preference will be given to professionals. The BJP is still committed to its ‘Mission South’. Along with Karnataka, other states will get due representation,” sources said.

While Uttar Pradesh will get the lion’s share with about 10 berths, Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan (six each), and West Bengal and Odisha (three each) would have big representation, sources said. Assam, Kerala, Telangana and the Northeast, too, would be adequately represented.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah may enter new cabinet, take finance

From states bound for Assembly election, such as Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, fresh tribal and Scheduled Caste leaders could be accommodated. 

Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh, former chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively, are being persuaded to join the Modi Cabinet, sources said. 

If they are inducted, Shah would want to pass on the party’s leadership baton in both states to new faces. 

Newly elected Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer, is tipped to get a berth as a minister of state.

READ HERE | Day after BJP's massive victory, all eyes now on government formation

NDA ally JD (U) will be the new entrant in the council of ministers. It is likely to get at least two berths, with Rajya Sabha MP R C P Singh and Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh being the frontrunners.  

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is preparing to organise a grand swearing-in ceremony to match the stature of Modi on the world stage. 

Invites could go out to the heads of G-20 nations and those of the Muslim world, sources indicated. The new Cabinet may take the oath of office and secrecy on May 30.

Also lined up for Modi is a thanksgiving trip to his Varanasi constituency, besides a visit to Ahmedabad to take blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Modi cabinet 17th Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp