Jaipur diary

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje took the same Delhi-Jaipur flight but failed to meet each other.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jab Raje, Gehlot didn’t meet

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje took the same Delhi-Jaipur flight but failed to meet each other. On Wednesday, Raje reached the Delhi airport and boarded the business class and was seated on A1. Gehlot was seated in the economy class and was seated in A4. Gehlot likes to travel in the economy class. When the media asked if the two leaders exchanged pleasantries, Gehlot said, “Vasundhara Raje and I was in the same flight, I did not know about it. If I had known, I would have greeted her. Travellers from business class get down first whereas I was in the economy class and had to wait that’s why we could not meet.”

Gayatri Devi remembered
Jaipur remembers Maharani Gayatri Devi fondly and has organised festivities on her birth centenary. The celebration commenced from May 23 with a series of devotional songs at famous the Govind Devji temple. The programme has been planned by her grandchildren Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari. Born in London into the royal family of Cooch Behar, Maharani Gayatri Devi (1919-2009) is recognized as the icon of social change in Rajasthan. These events will last until May 23, 2020. The photographs displayed will have unseen photographs of the Rajmata. 

Stray dog menace 
People in Jaipur are fed up with stray dogs on the streets. A teenager Daksh playing outside his house was attacked by street dogs and was grievously injured. He received 60 stitches. His parents said he is still terrified. Now, the Rajasthan High Court has ordered the municipal corporation to take action. But the corporation has failed and castration of stray dogs has not taken place. Between this chaos, while speaking to the media Jaipur mayor said dogs are gods. “Dogs have been considered as Bhairon’s vehicle, the cow is Lakshmi’s vehicle and Nandi is the vehicle of Shankar,” he said

Leopard numbers go up
Wildlife lovers in Jaipur have a reason to cheer as the leopard population has increased by 12% in Jhalana forest area of Jaipur.  According to the waterhole census 2019, the number has increased to 28 this year in comparison to 25 in 2018. The officials said the leopard count is increasing in Jhalana forest area every year since 2014. The leopard is an endangered animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Wildlife officials add that it is the result of department’s efforts to provide a protected environment to the wildlife. 

