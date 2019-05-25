Home Nation

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh planning to set up permanent bases in eastern India: Home Ministry

The terror outfit was also found involved in recruitment and raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of explosives, chemicals and assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices.

For representational purposes

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded an alert about plans of terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) making permanent bases within 10 kilometres of the India-Bangladesh border in the eastern states of Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.

A gazette notification, issued by the MHA Joint Secretary Piyush Goyal on Thursday, said the terror outfit has also plans of "spreading its network in south India with an overarching motive to establish Caliphate in the Indian subcontinent".

The notification said the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Indian or Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Hindustan are in the list of 41 terror organisations, already banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The JMB and its sister formations such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan have committed acts of terrorism, promoted acts of terrorism and have been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India, the notification said.

The terror outfit was also found involved in recruitment and raising funds for terrorist activities, procurement of explosives, chemicals and assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier confirmed involvement of JMB cadre in Burdwan bomb blast on October 2, 2014 and Bodh Gaya blasts on January 19, 2018.

The Assam police also found involvement of the JMB in five cases and arrested 565 JMB suspects, it said.

In January, the MHA added Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq, Sham- Khorasan (ISIS-K) and the Khalistan Liberation Force among the list of terrorist organisations banned under the UAPA.

In March, a suspected terrorist belonging to the JMB was arrested by the Tripura police from a rented house at Arundhatinagar here.

Director General of Tripura Police Akhil Kumar Shukla had earlier said the suspected JMB terrorist, identified as Nazir Sheikh, hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal and had links with many other terror outfits in India.

He was interrogated by a joint team of NIA, military intelligence and officials of the special branch of the Tripura police.

India and Bangladesh share 4,156-km-long border with Bangladesh, that passes through five states -- West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (180 km).

