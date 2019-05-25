Home Nation

Kashmiris fear thumping win for BJP may lead to abrogation of Articles 35A and 370

Retired government teacher Abdul Rehman said the Centre may use tougher measures to deal with the Kashmir situation.

Kashmir

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the BJP’s massive victory in Lok Sabha polls, a large section of Kashmiris fear that the Modi government may use more tough measures to deal with the Kashmir situation.

They also fear that attempts may also be made to tinker with the State’s special status as was vowed by the BJP leaders during their election campaign. “The result is unexpected. Now, the BJP has a majority in the Lok Sabha. I fear that the party may attempt to tinker with Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution,” said Danish Ahmad hailing from Sopore.

While Article 370 grants special status to J&K, Article 35A grants special privileges to residents and bars outsiders from purchasing land or property in the state.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to remove Article 370 and 35A.

Retired government teacher Abdul Rehman said the Centre may use tougher measures to deal with the Kashmir situation.

“Maybe more forces will be rushed to the Valley to deal with militancy. If more forces are rushed and given more powers, it will lead to more bloodshed,” he said.

