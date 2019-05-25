Home Nation

Key government decisions in education sector, including formation of new medical body and UGC replacement soon

Public health experts cautioned that sweeping reforms in medical education should not mean “excessive promotion of private sector or downgrading the quality of education.

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Much is expected from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in its second tenure when it comes to education, with many expecting a definite push to the initiatives that were taken in the first five years.

Some of these initiatives include bringing up a new education policy, the formation of a new medical education commission and a new body to replace the University Grants Commission.

Officials in the Ministries of Human Resources Development and Family and Health Welfare are expecting several key decisions that will give a new direction to school and higher education and medical education.

Sources in the HRD Ministry said the government had already planned setting up a Higher Education Commission that would have taken up the UGC’s tasks, but the project got stalled due to protests by teachers.

“It will be easier for the government to push through the replacement now,” a senior official said.

Similarly, the action is expected on the new education policy, drafted under the aegis of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, which was never formally accepted.

“The government did not really approve it because it would have been charged with either being too saffron in changing the direction of education, or not really having done enough about it,” another official said.

“They (govt) will be on a much better footing now. We can expect some massive changes in school textbooks and university heads.”

In the Health Ministry, there is a talk about the possibility of the National Medical Commission taking shape and replacing the MCI.

Public health experts cautioned that sweeping reforms in medical education should not mean “excessive promotion of the private sector or downgrading the quality of education.”

“There are many disparities in the healthcare sector. The government should pay heed to systemic changes — one of which is coming up with a good medical regulation regulator, but the NMC should remove bad practices rather than just focusing on granting permission to private medical colleges,” said Anant Bhan, an expert in global health and policy. 

