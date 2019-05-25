Home Nation

Muslim family in UP names newly-born son after PM Narendra Modi

The child was born on May 23, the day Prime Minister Modi's BJP returned to power with an overwhelming majority.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:34 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After getting a mammoth victory in UP, PM-designate  Narendra Modi has won
some admirers in minority community. In a show of their respect and affection, a Muslim family in a remote village of Gonda in the hinterland named their newborn after Modi as the baby boy was born on May 23 — the day Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in 2019 general election.

On Thursday, Mainaz Begum, 40, a resident of Parsapur Mahrarur village in Wazirganj, gave birth to a baby boy.  As Minhaz was blessed with the baby boy on a day PM Narendra Modi led his party to unprecedented victory, she was struck with the idea of naming her child after the PM designate.

Her family, including her father-in-law Idris tried to convince her against the move but Mainaz stuck to her stand. Consequently, the matter reached her husband Mushtaq Ahmad who works in Dubai. He too tried to make her drop the idea but bowed to her wish and allowed her to go ahead with her decision. The child has finally been named as Narendra Damodardas Modi.

 “On a video call, he (Mushtaq) agreed with me to name the baby as Narendra Damodardas Modi as his birth coincided with Modi’s victory,” said Mainaz who was quick to get the birth registered in government record by sending an affidavit to the DM through her father-in-law Mohammad Idris. When a family member asked if there was the fear of facing the wrath of extended family and community over the step, he claimed that the child’s father believed that it was his prerogative to name his child as per his wishes. He claimed that Modiji was the PM and India took pride in it.

ADO (panchayat) Ghanshyam Pandey confirmed having received the affidavit from the family. He claimed that the process was initiated to get the name of the baby registered in gram panchayat records.

Narendra Modi BJP Uttar Pradesh

