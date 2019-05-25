Home Nation

WATCH | Narendra Modi elected leader of NDA legislature party

With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 07:04 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi Thursday May 23 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA on Saturday to formally elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.

The meeting is being held in the Central Hall of Parliament. Modi is also expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.

While the BJP has won 302 seats, with one more result pending, the National Democratic Alliance has nearly 350 members in the Lok Sabha.

