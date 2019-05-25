WATCH | Narendra Modi elected leader of NDA legislature party

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA on Saturday to formally elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.

The meeting is being held in the Central Hall of Parliament. Modi is also expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.

With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality.

While the BJP has won 302 seats, with one more result pending, the National Democratic Alliance has nearly 350 members in the Lok Sabha.