Home Nation

Pawan Kumar Chamling says he is ready to discharge role of Opposition

His party, the Sikkim Democratic Front, has been defeated by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the recently held assembly election.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

Ex-Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: After serving Sikkim as chief minister for over 24 years, Pawan Kumar Chamling on Saturday said he respects the mandate of the people and is ready to discharge the role of an opposition leader.

Chamling was the chief minister since December 1994. His party, the Sikkim Democratic Front, has been defeated by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the recently held assembly election.

"I'm a soldier of democracy. I will stay wherever people keep me. This time they want me to be in the opposition and I respect that mandate," he said in a Facebook post.

"Now I shall show what opposition is and what its real role is," the outgoing chief minister said. He interacted with senior officials and thanked them for their cooperation in running the government for around 25 years.

Bagging 15 seats in the 32-member assembly, the Sikkim Democratic Front has lost to the SKM which secured 17 seats in the recently held election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Kumar Chamling Sikkim election Sikkim Assembly elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp