'The new government should work for all Indians': Minorities' organizations on Lok Sabha poll verdict

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim and Christian organisations — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JEIH) and Christian United Forum (CUF) — have welcomed the election results and expressed hope that the new government will work for all Indians irrespective of their religion and caste.

The organisations have asked the communities not to not feel threatened or scared. AIMPLB’s general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rehmani reportedly issued a statement saying, the coming days would be full of problems but no one should worry about it.

Muslims should maintain courage, passion and encourage others to meet the situation, he said.

“Our elders had decided to remain in this country with some objective. Earlier too, we have faced several critical situations and this time too we will tide over it,” he said.

National Convener of CUF AC Michael said there was a need to win the confidence of minorities, who were living in fear of Hindutva agenda. He suggested that the government may include more Christian and Muslim ministers.