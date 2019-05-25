Home Nation

Reports of Rahul offering to quit as party chief incorrect, says Congress

The CWC is likely to discuss the Grand Old Party's drubbing in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it had won the Assembly elections just five months ago.

Published: 25th May 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan singh during the Congress Working committee meeting at AICC in New Delhi on Saturday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, as the Congress Working Committee meeting got underway here.

The CWC meeting, chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is being attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh (East) in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of four party-ruled states -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh -- and of the Union Territory Puducherry.

The meeting of the party's highest decision-making body will go into the reasons behind the party's debacle and discus as to why its poll narrative failed to convince the people.

There were speculations that Congress president might offer his resignation taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the polls.

However, a Cong source said that reports about Gandhi offering to resign "is wrong".

Senior leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was also present in the meeting alongside other party colleagues including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the meeting along with their Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

Though the Congress improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year.

In 18 states and Union Territories, the party could not open its account.

Murmurs are already appearing within the party over taking responsibility for its poor performance, with some of its leaders already sending in their resignations.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik have announced their resignations from the post.

