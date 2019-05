By PTI

ALWAR: A woman allegedly killed her two minor children before committing suicide here on Saturday, police said.

The husband of Papeeta Meena (25) had died some time ago and she was under depression, SHO of Sadar police station Ramniwas Meena said.

She strangulated her 13-month-old son and two-year-old daughter before hanging herself at her home in Madanpuri village, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, he said, adding an investigation is on.