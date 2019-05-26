Home Nation

Acharya Balkrishna receives 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award'

Baba Ramdev termed the achievement as a moment of pride.

Published: 26th May 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna. (File | EPS)

By ANI

GENEVA: Patanjali Ayurved Limited's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna received the 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award' on behalf of Patanjali Group of Institutions in Geneva yesterday.

"I feel proud when I put forth the culture, #Yoga_Ayurveda of India in front of the whole world and it accepts and listens carefully. I am really grateful to our sages that I got the opportunity to raise my voice in # UN, I am overwhelmed by your love and emotion," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The five keynote speakers of the UNSDG (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) organisation included Randy Oostra, UNICEF executive director Henrietta H Fore, WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Abe Lee and Acharya Balkrishna.

Baba Ramdev termed the achievement as a moment of pride. "Acharya Balkrishna was invited to represent India. In context of global health, how lifestyle diseases can be treated with Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional Indian methods, Patanjali has contributed towards this. So, Acharya Balkrishna was awarded by UNSDG. We are proud," he said at a press conference in Haridwar.

Patanjali Ayurved is a company producing range Ayurvedic medicinal and personal care products, among other consumer items. Popular yoga guru Baba Ramdev co-founded the company along with Balkshrina.

