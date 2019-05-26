Home Nation

Bihar's IGIMS successfully conducts 50 kidney transplants

The department of Nephrology organised a day long CME on“ Patna Transplant Update 2019”, on Sunday with a panel of six eminent speakers from all over the country.

Published: 26th May 2019

By Express News Service

PATNA: It is now a matter of pride for a state like Bihar, which was lagging in providing kidney transplantation facilities, to conduct 50 successful kidney transplantations at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS).

The IGIMS was given permission to carry out Kidney Transplantation in February 2016. Under the leadership of director of IGIMS Dr NR Biswas and initial mentoring of professor V Seenu and Professor Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal from AIIMS in New Delhi, the IGIMS started live related kidney transplantation.

Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary inaugurated the CME in the presence of state health minister Mangal Panday and principal secretary of health Sanjay Kumar. Chaudhary lauding the role of IGIMS in conducting 50 successful Kidney Transplantations said the institute has been doing a humanistic service by providing transplantation services to the patients.

Dr NR Biswas, director IGIMS, said that the IGIMS started with corneal transplant and moved ahead with Kidney Transplant.

“Finally we have landed with Explants of Liver and Heart and working to start Liver and Heart transplant shortly here”, Dr Biswas said. Other prominent speakers who on the subject were Dr Sandeep Guleria (president of ISOT Delhi), Dr Amit Gupta(SGPGI,Lucknow), Dr Santosh Varughese (CMC Vellore), Dr ANEESH Srivastava(Lucknow)Dr Viveka Kute(secretary ISOT) ,Dr Sharmila Thakural( RNT Kolktaa) and medical superintendent of IGIMS Dr Manish Mandal besides others.

