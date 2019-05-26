Congress's Nana Patole booked for ruckus at Nagpur counting centre

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Congress' Nana Patole, who lost from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Nitin Gadkari, was booked along with his supporters for allegedly disrupting the vote counting process on May 23, police said Sunday.

An official said Patole and his supporters entered the counting centre on May 23 without permission and then got into altercations with polling staff and also indulged in sloganeering.

He said Kalamna police filed a case against Patole, local Congress leader Abhijeet Wanjari and 10-15 polling agents of the party on a complaint lodged by Shital Deshmukh, Additional Election Officer, Nagpur East constituency on May 24.

Officials said District Collector and Returning Officer Ashwin Mudgal has informed the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state about the complaint against Patole.