Home Nation

Congress's Nana Patole booked for ruckus at Nagpur counting centre

An official said Patole and his supporters entered the counting centre on May 23 without permission and then got into altercations with polling staff and also indulged in sloganeering.

Published: 26th May 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nana Patole

Nana Patole. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Congress' Nana Patole, who lost from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Nitin Gadkari, was booked along with his supporters for allegedly disrupting the vote counting process on May 23, police said Sunday.

An official said Patole and his supporters entered the counting centre on May 23 without permission and then got into altercations with polling staff and also indulged in sloganeering.

He said Kalamna police filed a case against Patole, local Congress leader Abhijeet Wanjari and 10-15 polling agents of the party on a complaint lodged by Shital Deshmukh, Additional Election Officer, Nagpur East constituency on May 24.

Officials said District Collector and Returning Officer Ashwin Mudgal has informed the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state about the complaint against Patole.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Odisha Nana Patole Congress Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp