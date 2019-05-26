Home Nation

Despite Lok Sabha poll loss, Congress happy to win Naxal-hit Bastar seat

Congress nominee Dipak Baij defeated BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by a margin of 38,982 votes in Bastar.

Published: 26th May 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Despite receiving a drubbing in the just held Lok Sabha polls, the Chhattisgarh Congress has drawn consolation by wresting the Naxal-hit Bastar seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, which it never won in the past.

Congress nominee Dipak Baij defeated BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by a margin of 38,982 votes in Bastar.

Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was hopeful of faring well and winning seats reserved for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates as it won the Assembly polls last year with a thumping majority, uprooting the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years.

However, in the Lok Sabha polls to 11 seats in the state, the results of which were declared last Thursday, the Congress managed to win only two seats - Korba and Bastar.

But, the party is happy to have improved its tally from the previous record of winning just one seat in the state in the last three Lok Sabha polls.

"We performed well in Bastar and Kanker - both reserved for tribal candidates. Though we won only Bastar of these two, the loss margin in Kanker was just 6,914 votes. Despite a strong 'Modi wave', the Congress has improved its tally in Chhattisgarh to two seats," state Congress spokesman Shailesh Nitin Trivedi told PTI.

"It is significant that the party has won a reserved Lok Sabha seat for the first time since the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000.

The credit goes to Congress' pro-tribal and pro-farmer measures taken in just two months of formation of its government in the state," he said.

Prior to polling in Bastar Lok Sabha seat, ultras last month killed BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel in the region, which has been struggling with Naxal menace for the past three decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Bastar Dipak Baij Baiduram Kashyap BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp