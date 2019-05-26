Following Lok Sabha poll debacle, Kamal Nath offers to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday offered to resign from the post of Congress state unit chief in the wake of the party's drubbing in the recently-concluded general elections.

"Kamal Nath has offered to resign from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress committee president," said Deepak Babaria, Congress' general secretary.

Decimated by the BJP which won 28 out of the 29 seats in the state, the Congress could only open its account by winning Chhindwara parliamentary constituency.

Earlier in the day, Nath skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting held in the national capital.

According to sources, Nath had skipped the meeting in order to keep his flock together. The Congress party in the state has a slim majority.

"He was preoccupied in Bhopal and that is why he did not come," the sources said while accusing the BJP of being power hungry.

Several senior leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, former union ministers RPN Singh, PL Punia and P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, were present at the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was also present in the huddle, apart from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, while addressing media after the CWC meeting, said party president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from his post following the party's debacle in the recently concluded elections, but the offer was "unanimously" rejected.

The CWC, sources said, took stock of the party's loss in Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

Congress, despite extensive campaigning by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, was decimated to a single seat - Raebareli, represented by Sonia Gandhi - in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who was the MP from Amethi since 2004, lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The party put up a poor show in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it had won the Assembly elections just five months ago.

In the 2014 general election, the Congress had won 44 seats, the lowest score in its history. It has improved its tally marginally by 8 to reach 52 seats in the 2019 polls.

Meanwhile, the chiefs of party units in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have offered to resign from their post accepting responsibility for Congress' poor performance