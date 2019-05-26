Man kills two minor sons, commits suicide in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged man killed his two minor sons and then committed suicide at his house in Bihar's Sheohar district on Saturday.

According to local sources, Gauri Shanker Paswan,45, had been quarreling with his parents and had a tiff with them on Saturday afternoon.

In the evening, Paswan went into the room in his house where his two minor sons were sleeping.

"He took a sword killed them on the spot and immediately hanged himself from the ceiling", villagers told the police.

Local police said three bodies were recovered from the room and mentioned that primarily the incident appeared to be a fallout of a family feud.

The bodies were sent for the postmortem to Sheohar hospital.