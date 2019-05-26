Raman Singh meets Nitin Gadkari, extends best wishes for retaining Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to congratulate him for comfortably winning the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,16,009 votes, winning the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,16,009 votes.

Singh, the longest-serving chief minister of Chhattisgarh, also presented a beautiful flower bouquet to Gadkari.

A former BJP president Gadkari retained Nagpur seat by defeating Congress candidate Nana Patole.

Gadkari, who had won the Nagpur constituency in 2014, polled 6,60,221 votes. At present, he is a minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, and River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Narendra Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. As per official numbers, the BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than its 2014 figures.

On Saturday, an NDA delegation led by BJP president Amit Shah had called on President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form the government. Gadkari was also present in the meeting.