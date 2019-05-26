Home Nation

Raman Singh meets Nitin Gadkari, extends best wishes for retaining Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

A former BJP president Gadkari retained Nagpur seat by defeating Congress candidate Nana Patole.

Published: 26th May 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP vice president and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to congratulate him for comfortably winning the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,16,009 votes, winning the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,16,009 votes.

Singh, the longest-serving chief minister of Chhattisgarh, also presented a beautiful flower bouquet to Gadkari.

A former BJP president Gadkari retained Nagpur seat by defeating Congress candidate Nana Patole.

Gadkari, who had won the Nagpur constituency in 2014, polled 6,60,221 votes. At present, he is a minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, and River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Narendra Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. As per official numbers, the BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than its 2014 figures.

On Saturday, an NDA delegation led by BJP president Amit Shah had called on President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form the government. Gadkari was also present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Raman Singh BJP Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 Lok Sabha Polls Results 2019 India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp