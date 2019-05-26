Home Nation

Ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard India's values: Sonia Gandhi

In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, the Congress leader also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Published: 26th May 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi: The UPA chairperson submitted her affidavit while filing nomination from the home turf of Raebareli earlier this month. She has declared assets of worth Rs 11.82 crore. In 2014 general elections, Gandhi had declared assets to the tune of worth Rs 9.28 crore to the poll body. The senior Congress leader has a bank deposit of Rs 16.5 lakh and cash worth Rs 60,000.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (Photo| File)

By PTI

RAE BARELI: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said she is ready to sacrifice everything to safeguard the basic values of the country, as she thanked the people of Rae Bareli for re-electing her.

In a letter addressed to the people of Rae Bareli, the Congress leader also thanked the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, which did not field any candidate against her.

"I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country and to uphold the tradition of the ancestors of the Congress, I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have got," Gandhi said.

"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I am fully confident that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will meet every challenge," she said.

Referring to the people of her constituency, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leader said she had always tried to look after this extended family.

"Like every Lok Sabha election, this time also you have reposed your faith in me. I am thankful to each and every Congress worker, and friends from the SP, BSP, Swabhiman Dal for the hardwork put in for my win," Gandhi said.

"My life is an open book in front of you all."You are my family. I derive strength from you and this is my real asset," she added.

Gandhi had won the Rae Bareli seat by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia gandhi UPA chairperson Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 congress Rae Bareli

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • k kaliappan
    what values
    22 hours ago reply

  • Parthasarathy S
    Madamji
    1 day ago reply

  • Rita
    Practice what you preach
    1 day ago reply

  • kochappan
    Nonsense. She is shedding crocodile tears. Next time if you contest
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp