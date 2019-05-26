Home Nation

Sitting Congress MLA Vasanthakumar to quit post after Lok Sabha elections 2019

Vasanthakumar, who is the proprietor of Vasanth & Co brand of consumer retail outlets is a sitting MLA from the Nanguneri assembly constituency.

Congress Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Sitting Congress MLA H Vasanthakumar Sunday announced his decision to quit from the post following his victory in the Lok Sabha election in Kanyakumari parliamentary constituency.

In the Lok Sabha polls held on April 18, he defeated BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan by a huge margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

After calling on DMK Chief M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam the DMK headquarters, Sunday, Vasanthakumar said he decided to quit from the post of legislator.

"I held discussions with DMK Chief M K Stalin here and with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Azhagiri over telephone. Based on their directive, I have decided to quit from the post of legislator. I am willing to tender my resignation tomorrow itself based on the availability of Assembly Speaker," he said.

Vasanthakumar was one of the Congress candidates under the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK and contested in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress has bagged eight seats, it contested.

