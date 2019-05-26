Home Nation

Surat fire tragedy: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of media reports

The Commission has issued a notice to Gujarat government and its Chief Secretary Jagdip Narayan Singh seeking a detailed report in the matter.

Published: 26th May 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Surat Fire

Smoke billows from the Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre in Surat Friday May 24 2019. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday took suo motu cognizance of media reports on the Surat fire tragedy which claimed lives of 20 people, mostly students.

The Commission has issued a notice to Gujarat government and its Chief Secretary Jagdip Narayan Singh seeking a detailed report in the matter. It has also sought status of the criminal cases registered against the building owner and others found guilty and the action taken against the public servants concerned.

Singh has been asked to submit a report on the legal status of the building, its construction, fire fighting measures, fire safety clearance and relief granted to the grief-stricken families. The response from the state government is expected within 4 weeks.

ALSO READ | Surat fire wake up call for coaching institutes in Hyderabad

"The Commission also expects that the best and free of cost treatment is provided by the State to the injured persons," NHRC statement read.

Issuing the notice, the NHRC has observed that it has been constantly insisting the authorities to be more vigilant to avoid such tragic incidents.

"Going by the media reports, it appears that there was no safe passage for the victims, which could have been used as a fire exit in case of the emergency. Mere announcement of compensation to the aggrieved families cannot be a solution to such kind of hazards," the Commission said.

Underlying that mere announcement of compensation to the aggrieved families cannot be a solution to such kind of hazards, NHRC said several such incidents have occurred across the country where precious human lives have been lost due to negligence by the authorities and lack of Fire Department's clearance.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed. As a precautionary measure, all the tuition centres and coaching centres have been ordered to be closed in the area. The fire hazard checks are also being conducted in various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRC Surat Fire Surat Coaching Center Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp