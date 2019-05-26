Home Nation

Surat fire: Two more persons arrested

Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze.

Firefighting trucks seen outside Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the complex in Surat (File Photo | PTI)

SURAT: Two persons who were on the run in connection with the devastating fire in a coaching class in Surat which killed 22 students were Sunday arrested, police said.

They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner Bhargav Butani was held, an official said.

Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in the four-storeyed Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of Surat on Friday.

"Vekharia is the builder while Paghdal used to handle the overall management of Takshashila Arcade. Both were arrested today. We have also got two-day remand of Butani," Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.

