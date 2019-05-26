Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP in crisis as both party MLAs join JD(U)

The RLSP is led by former union HRD minister Upendra Kushwaha, who has lost the polls from both Karakat and Ujiyarpur LS constituencies.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Giving an existential threat to the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), two of its MLAs joined the JD(U) on Sunday.  After receiving a demoralising defeat in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, in which the party failed to win a single seat, the RLSP has been struggling hard to maintain its relevance in the state.

MLAs Lallan Paswan (MLA Chenari assembly in Rohtas) and Sudhanshu Shekhar (Harlakhi assembly in Madhubani) had earlier revolted against Kushwaha’s decision to break ties with NDA and joining the
grand alliance. The duo was allowed to sit with the JD(U) legislators in the house by the speaker.

The total number of JD(U) MLAs in the House has now become 73, while the RLSP has become a party with none. Those, who joined the JD (U), are

 

 

