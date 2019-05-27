Chandigarh diary

Home Nation

Punjab University may charge more fees from students who take admission for the forthcoming academic session.

By Harpreet Bajwa
New students, more fees
Punjab University may charge more fees from students who take admission for the forthcoming academic session. A committee set up by the varsity authorities has decided that while there will be no revision of the fee structure for existing students, it is likely that the varsity will introduce a 7.5% hike for those taking admission for all self-financed and traditional courses. While the maximum admission fee limit for self-financed courses is capped at R7,500, the limit for traditional courses is R500. The panel has proposed a 70% hike in fees for BPharma course at UIPS and 10% to 20% hike in the BE, ME and MSc courses.

IIT-Ropar to introduce new courses
IIT-Ropar is set to introduce BTech courses in Mathematics and computing, along with MTech courses in Electrical Engineering, including specialization in Microelectronics and VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) Design, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, with specialization in Water Resources and Environment Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering with specialization in Artificial Intelligence, this summer. The curriculum is designed to provide students with in depth theoretical background and practical training in computer science, numerical computing and mathematical finance.

Skill option for humanities students
From now on, Class 11 students seeking admission in Humanities stream at government schools will also have an option to take up courses aimed at job skilling. Currently, 16 government schools in the city are offering skilling courses as an elective subject. The students are being offered two kinds of training — for fashion designing, clothing construction, textile design-dying and printing courses as well as training for courses in ophthalmic techniques, medical laboratory technology, food and beverage service and food production.

Fire notices to 300 building owners
In the wake of devastating blaze at a coaching centre in Gujarat’s Surat that claimed many lives, the Mohali fire department has issued notices to owners of over 300 commercial buildings, including showrooms, eateries and industrial units. Around 173 notices were issued to the owners of showrooms in Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3B1, Phase 5 and Phase 7 after an inspection of these buildings showed that the fire safety arrangements were not up to scratch.

