Delhi HC seeks Vadra's response on ED's plea to cancel his anticipatory bail in PMLA case

Published: 27th May 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Businessman and son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra (File photo)

Robert Vadra (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on and Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued a notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail.

The court also sought the response of Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said they required his custody as Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Robert Vadra

