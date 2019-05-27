Home Nation

Despite BJP gaining ground in Bengal, Trinamool leads in minority-dominated Assembly seats

Trinamool has secured leads in 93 out of 125 minority-dominated Assembly segments suggesting voting largely along religious lines.

Mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

EC data reveals that the BJP is ahead in 23 constituencies dominated by minorities.

An Assembly seat gets the minority tag if Muslim voters are more than 20%.

Political analysts suggest BJP’s lead in 23 Assembly segments where Hindus seemed to have voted almost en mass for the BJP.

“The state witnessed communal disharmony that triggered clashes. Such incidents divided electors on religion lines. The BJP gained grounds in the areas like Uluberia, Chandernagore, Naihati and Asansol where trouble broke out. The BJP got overwhelming majority due to consolidation of Hindu votes,” said Biswanath Chakrabarty, a political science professor.

