Even Opposition alliance wouldn’t have beaten BJP in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Adami Party (AAP) could not have defeated the BJP in Haryana even if they had formed an alliance as the saffron outfit received 58.02 per cent of the votes cast in the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP won all 10 parliamentary seats in the state for the first time, leaving the three rival parties far behind with a combined vote share of just 33.76 per cent.

The saffron party attained victory in 79 of the state’s 90 Assembly segments. In the Assembly polls in October 2014, it had won 47 seats.

The party increased its vote share by 23.32 per cent, which has boosted its morale ahead of the Assembly polls to be held in October this year.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had got 34.7 per cent of the votes and won seven of the eight seats it contested. Its vote share was just 17.21 per cent in 2009 when it won no seat.

Before the 2019 elections, AAP tried to forge an alliance with the Congress and JJP. It could only have an alliance with JJP.

The Congress too increased its vote share in these elections to 28.42 per cent, up from 22.9 per cent in 2014. It stood second on all seats except Hisar, where Dushyant Chautala of JJP came second with 24 per cent votes. In 2009, the Congress’ vote share was 41.77 per cent.

The biggest loser in the polls was Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which had a vote share of 1.89 per cent.

In the 2014 polls it had a vote share of 24.4 per cent and won two seats, while in 2009 it had vote share of 15.78 per cent and lost all five seats it contested.

The party lost votes this time mostly to the BJP and a little to the Congress.

The AAP too saw its vote share drop from 4.32 per cent in 2014 to 0.36 per cent this time. Its alliance partner JJP got approximately 4.98 per cent votes.

Thus the alliance got approximately 5.34 per cent votes.

The other alliance, of BSP and LSP, got about 4.1 per cent votes—3.64 per cent for BSP and 0.45 per cent for LSP. In 2014, BSP had a vote share of 4.6 per cent, down from 4.98 per cent in 2009. Thus BSP and JJP individually performed better than AAP and INLD.

The highest vote share in the state was of Sanjay Bhatia of BJP, who won from Karnal with 70.8 per cent votes.

In Faridabad, Union minister Krishan Pal Gujjar got 68.8 per cent votes, in Bhiwani-Mahendargarh, sitting BJP MP Dharambir got 63.45 per cent votes.