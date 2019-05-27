Home Nation

Gambhir points to Muslim man's harassment, gets lesson on secularism

Gambhir, who made an impressive debut in Parliament by winning the Lok Sabha elections, termed the incident as deplorable.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir, BJPs candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Gautam Gambhir, BJP candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir was at the receiving end of his own party sympathisers after he tweeted against alleged ill-treatment meted out to a Muslim man in Gurugram who was asked to remove his skull cap.

Gambhir, who made an impressive debut in Parliament by winning the Lok Sabha elections, termed the incident as deplorable.

He said "we are a secular nation", citing Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar penning "O palan haare, nirgun aur nyare" (a religious song from the famous film "Lagaan") and director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's "Dilli 6" song "Arziyan".

However, many social media users advised Gambhir not to be selective in highlighting the case.

"Write a tweet on Mathura's Yadav, who was killed by people for asking the payment of lassi, which was used to break the Roja (sic). OR just keep quiet...Don't get affected by virus which only focusses on selective incident," tweeted Chowkidar Kishore Bhartwal. (Chowkidar was the title used by many BJP supporters in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign).

Ankit Jain, who claimed to be a BJP supporter also asked Gambhir to speak on every incident, including against Hindus or else shut up. "Either speak on every incident or stay quiet," he told Gambhir in a tweet.

Following a spate of message questioning Gambhir's "secularism", the cricketer-turned-politician clarified that his thoughts on secularism emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

"I am not limiting myself to the Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance and inclusive(ness) is what idea of India is based on," he tweeted.

Gambhir had condemned the attack on the Muslim man in the Haryana city and demanded exemplary action against the culprits.

"In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram... It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities..." Gambhir earlier tweeted.

The Gurugram Police has registered a case. The police has also taken the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. No one has been arrested yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Gurgaon Gurugram secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp