Lok Sabha 2019 polls win gives wheels to Amit Shah’s ‘Coromandel Corridor’ plan

The BJP leaders noted that the fact that Odisha again ducked the saffron onslaught was largely down to the overwhelming goodwill enjoyed by Chief Minister Navin Patnaik.

Published: 27th May 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE 2019 Lok Sabha verdict is being seen within the BJP as a robust start to the party chief Amit Shah’s “Coromondel Corridor” plan, spelt out soon after he took charge of the party in 2014.

The saffron outfit, deriving comfort from its 2014 haul of 282 Lok Sabha seats to over 300 now, would work with renewed energy to build bases in the corridor dotted with 164 parliamentary constituencies.

“After taking charge of the party, Shah had spelt out that the party should focus on the Coromondel corridor, which for the party included the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal. The party chief had argued that the BJP just had five Lok Sabha seats in the corridor, while potential to expand was limitless,” said a top-ranking BJP functionary.

The BJP leaders stated that Shah has been vindicated with the 2019 gains — four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, eight in Odisha and 18 in West Bengal.

“With about 19% vote share in Telangana, the BJP, on the back of years of groundwork done by the RSS, is looking at the prospect of challenging the political monopoly of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Also, with 40.25% vote share in West Bengal, we have turned the politics of the state on its head, usurping nearly 20% vote base of the Left on the way,” the BJP functionary added.

The BJP leaders noted that the fact that Odisha again ducked the saffron onslaught was largely down to the overwhelming goodwill enjoyed by Chief Minister Navin Patnaik.

“Odisha and West Bengal are contrasting political landscapes. The BJP couldn’t deliver results as per the expectations, as CM Patnaik’s welfare-driven governance is tough to beat. ,” said a general secretary of the BJP.

The party is disappointed with the outcome in Kerala.

“People in Kerala still don’t believe that the BJP could win Lok Sabha seats. We couldn’t create a positive perception in the state,” the leader said.

Building bases

The party, fresh from its resounding victory, would work with renewed vigour to build bases in the corridor dotted with 164 LS seats

Amit Shah Coromandel Corridor BJP Narendra Modi PM Modi Lok Sabha Polls Results 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019 India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

