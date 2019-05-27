Home Nation

Lok Sabha poll debacle: Ripun Bora offers to quit as Assam Congress chief

In his resignation letter to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Bora said that despite his best effort and the hard work of Congress workers in the state, they failed to achieve a satisfactory result.

Published: 27th May 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora (C). (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Stung by defeat in Parliamentary elections, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora has offered to resign. 

He has submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“I take moral responsibility for the dismal performance of the Congress party. Whatever may be the reasons for this humiliating defeat in Assam, my conscience doesn’t allow me to continue as president of Assam PCC,” the resignation letter reads.

He wrote that despite his best effort and the hard work of Congress workers in the state, they failed to achieve a satisfactory result.

When the observers expected the Congress to do well considering the widespread protests that were staged in the state against the BJP’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the grand old party managed to win just three of the state’s 14 seats. It had won an identical number of the seats in the 2014 polls when the country was swept by Narendra Modi wave.

The BJP was the biggest winner this election, bagging nine seats, two more than its 2014 tally of seven.

The Congress fared very poorly across the Northeast. Apart from the three seats in Assam, it won the Shillong seat in Meghalaya. In 2014, the party had won eight seats in the region – three in Assam, two in Manipur and one each in Arunachal, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

