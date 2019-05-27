Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee reinstates top cops transferred by EC

Published: 27th May 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Government has reinstated Anuj Sharma as Kolkata Police Commissioner and other top police officers who were transferred by the Election Commission (EC), according to official notification.

Sharma who was posted as Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Operations, has been directed to take charge from the outgoing officer Rajesh Kumar, it said.

Bidhannagar Commissioner of Police (CP) Gyanwant Singh, who was replaced by N. Ramesh Babu, has been given back his charge.

Rajesh Kumar and Ramesh Babu have been sent on compulsory waiting for further posting orders.

Also, Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Devendra Prakash Singh has been reinstated, while Sunil Kumar Choudhary, who had replaced him, is now on compulsory waiting for his posting orders.

Two Superintendents of Police (SP) -- Shyam Singh of Birbhum and Abhishek Gupta of Coochbehar - removed by the EC, have got back their old positions.

Avanyu Rabindranath, who was given the charge of SP Birbhum, has been made Deputy Commissioner (Airport Division).

Amit Kumar Singh, who was given the charge of SP Coochbehar is also on compulsory waiting for further posting orders.

